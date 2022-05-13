The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why take whiskers at face value only?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
May 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

Because I agree with Victorian writer Thomas S. Gowing that "the absence of Beard is usually a sign of physical and moral weakness", I find myself paying careful attention to the election corflutes presently decorating my city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.