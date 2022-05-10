It's just 10 days until the federal election and things are starting to heat up. While prepoll voting opened on Monday, many voters are still yet to make up their minds as May 21 approaches.
The debate is expected to focus on wages and economic policy today as increased cost of living pressures continue to be a major issue in the lead-up to the federal election.
This comes after the Coalition has attacked Labor leader Anthony Albanese over his support for a 5.1 per cent minimum wage rise, calling it reckless and economic vandalism. Mr Albanese underlined his commitment to rising real wages when he appeared on the ABC's 7.30 program on Tuesday night.
The Prime Minister and opposition leader are set to go head to head in their final debate of the election campaign tonight.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
READ MORE:
The live blog appears below this line and above the image, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
