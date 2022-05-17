The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Review: Yarrenyty Arltere Artists' Werte Canberra! at Beaver Galleries is delightful

By Kerry-Anne Cousins
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:24am, first published May 17 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Rubuntja, Little Tommy in blue jeans. Picture: Supplied

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists: Werte Canberra! Beaver Galleries. Until May 20, 2022. beavergalleries.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.