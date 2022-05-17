Subjects like the charming Girl with digging stick by Rhonda Sharpe and the playful irascible dancing figure of Little Tommy in blue jeans by Marlene Rubuntja as well as the many birds of the Alice Spring area are inspired by the artists' immediate surroundings. There is a directness between the artist's observation and the work itself so that the artist's imagination, unfettered by convention, is able to be given full expression.

