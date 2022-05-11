A construction site was evacuated after a minor gas pipe was hit at the nearby Canberra Airport on Tuesday morning, Emergency Services ACT says.
As of 10.45am Tuesday, firefighters were assessing the situation at 6 Brindabella Circuit.
The road had been closed but was expected to reopen soon after.
As a precaution, about 150 workers at an adjoining construction site were instructed away from the area after the incident.
There were no injuries and the incident is believed to be minor, emergency services said.
They said the gas company has been notified and they will assess any damage.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
