The year 2020 taught us a few things, and one of them was the importance of a good banana bread. This version is refined sugar free, dairy free and vegan, which all sounds pretty good to me. While the quantity of ripe banana in this bread is within FODMAP limits, it might not agree with some. If you don't get along with ripe bananas, use just ripe or slightly under-ripe ones instead. I find it can be helpful to roast these first to bring out their sweetness and flavour.