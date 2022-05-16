The Canberra Times

Intolerance-Friendly Kitchen: gluten free, dairy free, FODMAP friendly recipes

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 16 2022 - 2:00pm
Vegan breakfast banana bread. Picture: Supplied

If you have a dietary intolerance and sometimes feel you're missing out on foods you'd love to eat, this book is for you. Intolerance-Friendly Kitchen is all about reliable recipes that are gluten free, low FODMAP and vegetarian, and cater wherever possible to diets without dairy, eggs, nuts, grains, starches or gums.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

