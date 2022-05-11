Two more people die with COVID as ACT equals record cases

The ACT has recorded two deaths and equalled its record for new cases, with 1242 positive results recorded on Tuesday.
Seventy-six people were in hospital with the virus as of 8pm yesterday evening. Four people were in intensive care - down from five the previous day - and two were on ventilators.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s died with the virus, bringing the territory's death toll up to 58. A man in his 90s passed away the previous day.
There are 5801 active cases of the coronavirus in the ACT. Of those, 2974 were detected via PCR tests and 2827 were reported from positive rapid antigen tests.
ACT Health reported 987 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 73 people in hospital.
The take-up of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccinations remains at 97.1 per cent.
Just over 75 per cent of the ACT population aged 16 and over is reported to have received three jabs.
Nearly one-quarter of Australians is now reported to have had COVID, with the ABS reporting 24.79 per 100 residents have been infected up to this point.
That rate is slightly higher in the ACT, with 26.56 per cent of Canberrans known to have caught the virus so far.
In NSW, 12,265 new cases were reported on Wednesday. There are 1452 people in hospital with the virus in the state, with 48 of those in the ICU and 19 on ventilators. NSW recorded 11 new deaths.
Victoria reported 13,973 new cases, with 533 people in hospital and 33 in the ICU. Five people with COVID are on ventilators and 17 people died in the last 24-hour period.
There were 7427 new cases reported in Queensland, with 459 people in hospital. While there are 14 people in the ICU, none are on ventilators.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
