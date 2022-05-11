The Canberra Times
Two more people die with COVID as ACT equals record cases

LT
By Lanie Tindale
May 11 2022 - 2:08am
The ACT has recorded two deaths and equalled its record for new cases, with 1242 positive results recorded on Tuesday.

Lanie Tindale

