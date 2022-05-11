The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 12, 1966

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 11 2022 - 2:00pm
Many people living in Canberra on this day in 1966 were faced with a choice between taking a shortcut to work and risking their lives everyday. It may seem a foolish choice, but many tended to choose the latter.

