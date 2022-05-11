She's done it! And it's been given the stamp of approval by Guinness World Records.
Canberra woman Jessica Cameron is officially Guinness World Records title holder for the heaviest sumo deadlift in one minute (female).
Advertisement
Jessica lifted 4935kg in a minute in Canberra on April 23, the record now in the famous Guinness database.
She attempted the record as a personal achievement after turning 40 this year and to raise funds for Integra Service Dogs Australia. Integra Service Dogs provides assistance dogs for veterans and first responders who experience post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.
Jessica completed 47 repetitions in the minute timeframe and surpassed the old record by more than 925kg.
The previous record of 4009.57kg was achieved by American Linh Nguyen in Colorado in October, 2020.
"It has been a few nerve-wracking days waiting for the record to be approved, and I am so pleased to not only hold the official record, but to have raised money and awareness for such a great cause along the way," Jess said.
"I was drawn to Integra Service Dogs Australia because of the personal and professional connections I have with former and current serving members.
"As a civilian, I'll never understand exactly what members experience, but I've had my own personal battles with poor mental health in the past and I know how isolated and hopeless you can feel. I've also experienced the strongest bond possible with dogs. I can't think of a better organisation to support as I attempt to break this record."
Integra chairman, Brigadier Mark Holmes (retired) witnessed the world record being set and was amazed by Jess's efforts.
"I congratulate Jess on this tremendous result. She has shown great strength and courage in the lead up to the event and now has a Guinness World Record," he said.
"Integra would like to thank Jess for highlighting the cause, supporting Integra and the people we then support."
Jess has so far raised more than $20,000 for the organisation.
"These funds will go towards providing a service dog for a veteran or first responder suffering from PTSD," Brigadier Holmes said.
It takes six to 12 months and $30,000 to $40,000 for a team to prepare a service dog. This support includes dog food, veterinary treatments, obedience training, training equipment and other documentation.
Donations are still being accepted for Jess' fundraising campaign for Integra here
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.