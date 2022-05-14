Winter blooms that are heaven scent

Hyacinth scent travels for metres, but is somehow never overpowering, even if a hyacinth flower sits next to your computer. If you are looking for a gift for your loved one, a few hyacinth bulbs would be perfect to cheer up their entire winter. Like most bulbs, hyacinths will multiply year after year with care. They need cold winters, but our climate has those in abundance. The vase-grown ones may possibly not bloom the next year after the trauma of office life. Have patience, feed the leaves and water regularly, and they will come again. If you ignore them they will probably bloom again and again anyway.