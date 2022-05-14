Is it fair to charge tourists more?

You'll even find some version of split pricing in wealthier countries. Where I am this week, in the French city of Nice, a three-day pass to see the main museums costs 15 euros for tourists but is free for residents in this part of the Cte d'Azur. Do foreigners complain about that? Well, possibly - people do like to complain about most things - but I haven't heard any grumbling. And that's because it's understood that locals should have the right to visit their own museums, seeing as these institutions tell their stories... and their taxes help to fund them!