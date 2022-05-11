Outside the wide windows in The Canberra Times's city office are large deciduous trees.
This week, green has started to peek through the red and orange autumn leaves.
It's a good sign chillier winter weather is on the way, with the season officially starting in June.
Another indication are the drops dripping down the windows, as the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Thursday - rain - comes true.
Meteorologist Hugh McDowell described Thursday's weather as "just a wet, damp day in Canberra."
"Since midnight, we've already had 14 millimeters [of rain].
"We've got a trough moving through inland NSW and over the ACT and that's what's bringing the rainfall across Canberra.
"That trough is going to slowly clear through the day tomorrow, conditions are going to improve."
The day is also "a little bit breezy" but Mr McDowell said winds were not particularly strong, reaching a maximum of 25km/h.
"It's not looking like it's going to be particularly hazardous," he said.
It is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 17 degrees on Thursday.
The rain will start to ease from Friday morning with most rain between 9am to 10am, Mr McDowell said.
"We're going to have more in the way of a few showers through the afternoon tomorrow, rather than the rain that we're seeing [on Thursday]," he said.
There is 90 per cent chance of up to 10 millimetres of rain expected on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 19.
Canberrans are more likely than not to spend the weekend with umbrellas in tow.
There is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a 60 per cent chance on Sunday.
Mr Dowell said it should only be a couple of showers.
"A shower or two here or there, drifting across the ACT in Canberra," he said.
"As we go into next week, it is looking a lot drier. Albeit a bit cooler, but partly cloudy skies. Some cool mornings and temperatures in the afternoon, just mid to high teens."
Saturday is expected to reach a top of 21; Sunday a maximum temperature of 19.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
