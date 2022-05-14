The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Former ASIS and ASIO leader David Irvine an outstanding servant of the public

By Ric Smith, Dennis Richardson
May 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Irvine was remembered as a thoughtful and loyal friend. Picture: David Ellery

In the days following David Irvine's passing on March 30, the tributes were many. Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke of him as "an exceptional" public servant, someone whose "curiosity, wisdom and judgment strengthened our democracy and security over many decades".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.