Canberra Wool Expo on this weekend

Updated May 11 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:04am
Keep warm with wool this winter. Picture: Shutterstock

The Canberra Wool Expo is at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston this Saturday and Sunday.

