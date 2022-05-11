Canberra Wool Expo on this weekend

The Canberra Wool Expo is at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston this Saturday and Sunday.
The expo, with the markets, is open both days 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Advertisement
There will not only be beautiful yarns and products made from wool - but four shearing demonstrations each hour from 10:30am on both Saturday and Sunday.
Demonstrations also, from hand-spinning to weaving.
Whether it's a new beanie, designer knitwear or hand-dyed yarns, it will all be there at the expo, in the market building off Wentworth Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.