The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Federal Election

Kim Rubenstein's mission for the May 21 winner: raise the status of women

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Independent ACT Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein is urging a wholesale government revamp of women's affairs for the next parliamentary term, with the first stop being a cabinet with equal numbers of women and the appointment of a full-time Minister for Women.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.