One Canberra Raider sees the value Adam Elliott's versatility brings and wants him to stick around a "bit longer".
The second rower-turned-hooker is set for his third run in the No.9 green jersey against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.
The 27-year-old stepped into the position against the New Zealand Warriors three weeks ago, as part of a new combination being trialed in Josh Hodgson's absence.
Sidelined skipper Jarrod Croker had nothing but positive things to say on Elliott's performance.
"He's gone alright hasn't he," he said.
"He's played a bit of everywhere. He's handled it with ease. He's a bit like [Jordan] Rapa[na]. You just say 'play front-row, you play fullback', he'll go and do it for you."
Tom Starling was earmarked, initially, for two games as Hodgson's replacement following his season-ending ACL injury.
Before Elliott took the starting jersey in round eight, and Starling was pushed onto the bench.
And the Sharks game marks the third week of the hooker rotation, but more than premiership points are on the line for Elliott each week.
His form in the new position could earn him a contract extension with the Raiders, as his time in the capital is set to end with the 2022 NRL season.
Rumours have been swirling the Newcastle Knights are interested in the former Canterbury Bulldogs player, but a successful NRLW bid from the Raiders could stop it.
With the Knights reportedly eying a bid for Brisbane Broncos NRLW star Millie Boyle, and partner Elliott.
Boyle, however, is a Canberra native and remains high on the Green Machine's hopeful NRLW signings.
Either way it seems the Raiders are happy with Elliott's performance, and hope he sticks around.
"We know he'll be able to handle that [movement]," Croker said on his versatility.
"He has been able to handle that and then once he moves into the middle he's even more damaging.
"He's going really well, and hopefully he's here for a bit longer."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
