Is there anything more satisfying than fixing something rather than chucking it out?
Bring along your broken items and volunteers will help you learn how to repair them at the Repair Cafe at the Canberra Environment Centre in the city on Saturday.
There will be repairers available for textiles, clothes, woollens, jewellery and electrical items.
There are three timeslots that can be booked for free - 10am - 11am, 11am - 12pm or 12pm - 1pm - via eventbrite.com.au
Find tickets here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
