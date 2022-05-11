Albo, there are much bigger issues in this election than Scott Morrison's 'smirk'

There are much bigger issues at stake. We've come through COVID remarkably well. We've spent a lot of money protecting each other as best we can. It's not government money, it's ours. The government decides where to spend it on our behalf. You might disagree at the edges, but overall we have done well. Nonetheless, the economy still needs careful attention. There's a reason the Liberals are the more trusted economic managers. It's because the record shows that to be the case. That's the experience voters have had, or have picked up by osmosis from their parents.

