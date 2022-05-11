Until recently, the Super Shed at Canberra City Farm was just a regular shed: cold, old and good for gathering cobwebs.
Volunteers at SEE-Change have since transformed the shed at Dairy Road community gardens in Fyshwick into an event space built to passive-house standards.
It's high-energy efficiency means it no longer requires heating and cooling, SEE-Change director Brook Clinton said, a project made possible through the ACT government's Community Zero Emissions Grants program several years ago.
John Peters helps manage the Canberra City Farm where the Super Shed now stands, on two hectares next door to Capital brewery, divided by communal gardens, an orchard, vineyard and a fig grove.
It's very hard to grow lobsters in Canberra.- John Peters
In addition to keeping the gardeners warm indoors when they stop for a cuppa, the farm manager is focused on coordinating the more than 17 organisations interested in the Capital Food and Fibre Strategy, an ACT government initiative to reduce emissions by producing more food locally.
The strategy aims to reduce the reliance on food producers outside the ACT, with an estimated 90 per cent of leafy greens and fruit coming from Sydney.
Mr Peters said his background is in governance and project management so he's harnessing the knowledge of the "guru's of gardening" to improve food sustainability in the ACT.
He said new suburbs incorporating community gardens, creating gardens over unused assets and better use of backyards would go a long way.
"I doubt we'll ever be 100 per cent sustaining of food, it's very hard to grow lobsters in Canberra," he said.
"It's a big picture project."
To assist the cause, another SEE-Change partnership could soon be under way.
SEE-Change was once again successful in securing funding in this latest round of government grants, one of six ideas challenging climate change in the ACT.
Its Roving Regenerators program will invite members of the public to take part in workshops on soil health, with working bees at community gardens to put the theory into practice.
Ms Clinton said as regenerative agriculture was a "hot topic at the moment", the initiative would help participants build knowledge around soil carbon.
"We're bringing it to Canberrans and providing some practical activities so they can get their hands dirty," she said.
Mr Peters said about 30 cubic metres of garden waste at the property needed composting help before it could find a home.
"At the same time, we spent about $8,000 on two truckloads of compost to bring it in to be used on the gardens around the farm last year," he said.
Conservation Council: to encourage households to switch from gas to electric - $43,265
Lyneham High School: initiatives including most students cycling to school in one day - $4512
National Film Academy: for a documentary based on transforming DeLorean into an electric vehicle - $28,000
Pedal Power ACT: moving Canberra's cycling news from a printed magazine to an online resource - $5556
Canberra Environment Centre: Climate Resilience and Adaptation Toolbox - $49,612
SEE-Change: Roving Regenerators - $24,878
