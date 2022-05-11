The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

SEE-Change share in $155,000 of Community Zero Emissions Grants

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Peters and Brook Clinton outside the shed SEE-Change helped build at Canberra City Farm through a sustainability grant program. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Until recently, the Super Shed at Canberra City Farm was just a regular shed: cold, old and good for gathering cobwebs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.