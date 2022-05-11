As far as the federal, state and territory governments are concerned all is for the best in this best of all possible "living with COVID" worlds. There are enough RATs to go around, schools are allegedly operating normally - even though parents, teachers and students know that is not the case, health care is said to be holding up - despite claims by workers to the contrary, and COVID-induced staff absences are "managed" by easing restrictions even further and repeatedly redefining what is a "close contact".

