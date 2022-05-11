The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Silence on COVID deaths is hard to explain

By The Canberra Times
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get your booster. Picture: Karleen Minney

When Andrew Barr announced Canberra's first COVID death just over two years ago on March 30, 2020, it was headline news. He made an emotional appeal for residents to take all possible precautions and said it was a tragic reminder of "just how serious this situation is".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.