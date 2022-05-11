The nation's capital really has taken to Jimmy Rees after he revealed so much of us - puffer jackets to aggressive merging - in his hilarious POV: You're From Canberra YouTube video.
So much so, the comedian has added a third and final Canberra show to his Meanwhile in Australia tour.
The new show is at 2pm on Sunday, July 24 at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Friday at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or by calling the theatre on 6275 2700 or visiting it in Civic Square.
The dad-of-three and former sidekick to Hoot is taking his first live comedy show around the nation after drawing in a monthly digital audience of more than nine million people with his hilarious characters that have us all cracking up at ourselves - and then laughing at everyone else.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
