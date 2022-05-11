The Canberra Times

Scott Morrison 'deliberately' eroding trust with 'kangaroo court' comments: Helen Haines

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Independent MP Helen Haines has described the Prime Minister's doubling down on his scathing attack against a federal ICAC body as "very reckless" and "deliberately trying to erode public trust".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.