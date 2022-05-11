The Canberra Times

Opinion polls: What are they, how are they made and why do we love them so much?

By Emma Horn
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHO CAN YOU TRUST: The opinion polls failed to predict the outcome of the 2019 election, so is it time to do away with the whole system?

Opinion polls have started to take some negative publicity over the past few years and definitely since the last election in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.