The Canberra Times

Katherine Deves vows to push on through the dark moments

By Nadine Morton
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:15am
LIFE CHANGED: Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves says her life has changed in every way since being put forward as the candidate. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

IN a little over a month Katherine Deves' life has changed in every way. As recently as April 1, she was simply a mum of three from North Manly on Sydney's northern beaches who'd found the love of her life in tree lopper David and they were busy planning a life and wedding together.

