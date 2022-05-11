The Canberra Times
Development application lodged for new Gugan Gulwan Aboriginal youth centre in Wanniassa

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 11 2022 - 7:30pm
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith at the current Gugan Gulwan building which is set to be demolished. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Gugan Gulwan Aboriginal youth centre will be rebuilt, as the ACT government has lodged the development application for a new build on the Wanniassa site.

