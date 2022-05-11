Five key moments: Leaders face off on character, the economy and integrity

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have faced off in their final debate of the election in a last ditch attempt to win over undecided voters before May 21.
Wednesday night saw the leaders duel for the last time time before voters head to the polls which could see the result swing red or blue.
With just over a week of campaigning left, no topic was left off the table, with the debate centralising on issues of character, economic management and the integrity of each leaders team.
Here were the five key moments from the final debate.
The final debate kicked off on the issue of wages and rising cost of living pressures which are being spurred on by soaring inflation.
Mr Albanese was forced to defend his comments of a 5.1 per cent wage increase for minimum workers, saying it is a pay rise of a dollar for a number or workers who were deemed essential during the pandemic.
"The idea that after everything we've been through in the pandemic, minimum wage workers would get a real wage cut is something that I don't support," he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison recycled his earlier "loose unit" sledge at the Labor leader, claiming wage increases would push inflation up higher and result in bigger interest rate hikes
"People won't be worrying about what their wages are, they'll be worrying about whether they have a job," he said.
Mr Albanese claimed the Coalition does not have a plan to help families "make ends meet".
"It's not like they're making decisions based upon what holiday they'll have," he said.
"What they're making decisions on is whether they'll buy a steak or just stick to mince meat for their families."
Character and experience of both men were also focal points throughout the debate.
In one sledge, Mr Morrison labelled Mr Albanese as the most dangerous Labor leader since Gough Whitlam, claiming he makes up things as he goes along and fundamentally does not understand the economy.
"The policies he comes up with he doesn't think through," he said.
"He's got a housing policy where if you get a wage rise, you've got to sell your house."
Mr Albanese rebutted that his front bench is ready to lead, saying "they don't have an agenda for today, let alone an agenda for the next year ahead".
The debate then turned on the Prime Minister, whose leadership during the bushfires, floods and the pandemic was put under the spotlight.
Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison fails to take responsibility in a crisis.
"Whenever this Prime Minister is confronted with any challenges he blames the states, blames someone else consistently."
Both were pressed on why they have not committed to free childcare, and both used the topic as a proxy for their broader themes.
For Mr Albanese, it was a chance to spruik Labor as the party of working families. For Mr Morrison, it was a chance to pivot to what he views as a safeground: the economy.
"What we don't do is go and promise the world when you know you can't pay for it ... It's fine to make big promises, but you need to be able to pay for it," he said.
But the Labor leader was quick to jump on government waste.
"It costs $5.4 billion over the forward estimates, which is less than the $5.5 billion you spent on submarines that just ended up with a torn up contract," he retorted.
More clarity on the status of Alan Tudge, who seems to be the former, current, and soon-to-be Education Minister all in one.
Mr Tudge left the role after revelations of an affair with a staffer, but Mr Morrison revealed he had not left cabinet.
Mr Tudge has refused to debate Labor education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek, saying he's only acting Education Minister.
But he's keen to resume his role after the election, and Mr Morrison would like to have him back.
It's all very confusing. So what is his current status?
"Mr Tudge stood aside as a minister for personal reasons ... he still has a warrant as a minister. He has not resigned as a minister," Mr Morrison says.
"A minister without a portfolio?" Moderator Mark Riley asks.
"Yeah, that's a fair way to describe it," Mr Morrison replies.
Scott Morrison did his best to compliment Anthony Albanese, but it was more backhanded than a Rafael Nadal winner.
Asked what traits they most admired in their opponent, Mr Morrison praised Mr Albanese for rising from humble beginnings to the leadership of a major party.
"But in this job, you need to be across the detail. You need to not make things up on the run. And you can't be loose on the economy," he added.
After Mr Albanese's response was delivered without an aside to round it off, the Prime Minister admitted he may have got the tone wrong.
"I thought it was one of each. I must have misunderstood the question," he said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
