Australia is a country vulnerable to climate change yet behind on climate action

Laura Carolina Corrigan
Laura Carolina Corrigan
May 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Climate council CEO Amanda McKenzie says there's no other country that could produce cheaper green steel than Australia. Picture: Supplied

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie says it 'struck' her how much Australia is mentioned in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

