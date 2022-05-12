The Swedish Embassy in Yarralumla is opening its gates and inviting the public in to view two new exhibitions about waste reduction, one of which presents the critical issue of plastics pollution in an artistic way.
That exhibition, Beyond Borders - People, Plastic and Pollution, is a collaboration with students from the Australian National University School of Art and Design.
Advertisement
The second exhibition, Re:waste, has been developed by the Swedish Institute focusing on circularity, moving beyond recycling to reusing and repairing existing items. In 2017, for example, the Swedish government reformed the tax system so that people could get cheaper repairs on used items.
The exhibitions are open to the public for the next two Saturdays, May 14 and 21, from 11am to 2pm. Entry is free but you need to first register on eventbrite.
The exhibitions are timely. This year marks 50 years since the first United Nations conference on the human environment was held in Stockholm in 1972.
Next month, the Swedish Government is hosting a high-level international meeting - Stockholm+50 - recognising the anniversary and seeing where to next for "a healthy planet for the prosperity of all".
Swedish Ambassador Henrik Cederin said plastics pollution was an issue that went beyond national borders. Sweden has in the past funded projects to reduce plastics pollution in south-east Asia.
"This is one of the important issues to address as the international community," Mr Cederin said.
"We are very pleased with the fact that the international community in March this year agreed to start negotiating a global agreement to combat plastic pollution and that includes a commitment by Australia to take part, that is really great."
Mr Cederin said back home in Sweden, compared to Australia, the locals were receiving a higher price for recycled bottles and cans, paid more for plastic bags at the supermarket and there were recycling stations scattered right throughout residential areas.
"In many of these environmental areas, we need to accelerate the pace," he said.
"We're seeing how much plastic is going into the oceans. It originates on land but much of it ends up in the ocean, and that is a big concern."
Register to visit the exhibitions here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.