A three-level home in Harrison could break suburb records after it was listed for sale with a price guide of more than $2 million.
Sitting on a 600-square-metre corner block with views to Well Station homestead and Mount Majura, 23 Turtle Rock Street was built in 2009 by current owners Michael and Bec Jeremenko.
Advertisement
The pair bought the block in 2007 and spent two years building a family home that embraced its location surrounded by nature.
"What we've done is designed the house to be north-facing and most of the living areas facing the reserve," Mr Jeremenko said.
"We put in big curved windows on the living floor and then up in the master suite. The living areas all have sliding doors so you can step outside and enjoy that space as well," Ms Jeremenko said.
"I grew up on a farm and it just feels like I've got the best of everything, we're right near the tram, right near the city area ... but I feel like I'm in the bush."
Other must-haves for the home were underfloor heating, a double-brick design to minimise street noise, extra-high ceilings and a large, two-car garage.
The home features four bedrooms including a master suite, which takes up the entire top floor and is complete with a walk-in wardrobe, en suite, study and balcony.
The remaining bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining areas are located on the ground level. Downstairs is a versatile basement space that could be used as a media room, plus a wine cellar.
Jess Smith and Jess Doolan of Stone Gungahlin are marketing the property, which is listed with a price guide of $1.95 million to $2.15 million.
The median house price in Harrison was $990,000 in February, up from $765,000 the year prior. It represents a 29.4 per cent increase over 12 months.
Ms Smith said a mix of local and interstate buyers have shown interest in the home since it was listed in March.
"We've had a really broad mix. We've had quite a lot of interest from executive couples, we've had a few interstate buyers who have expressed interest," she said.
"The rest has been families, Harrison is such a beautiful family suburb."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
The house price record for Harrison was set in February, when a five-bedroom home on Drummer Street sold for $2.15 million.
The property was also marketed by Stone Gungahlin and was the suburb's first sale of more than $2 million.
Advertisement
Ms Smith said she believes 23 Turtle Rock Street is worthy of a record price.
"Irrespective of size and block size, the view and just the quality of the build here is far better than anything that we've seen in the region," Ms Smith said.
"So it's a really exciting property to have on the market at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.