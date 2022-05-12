Come on, admit that you've done it. Lick the flavour off a Barbecue Shape and not eaten the biscuit.
Now the makers of Shapes have figured out how to extract the iconic barbecue flavour and it's available for a limited time in handy shaker packs.
The first 2500 applicants who visit arnotts.com and register will receive a set of sachets in the mail.
According to a survey done by Arnotts, 48 per cent of Australians admit to eating the leftover flavour crumbs in the bottom of the box. Fans across the country lobbied the biscuit company on social media to release the flavour and Arnotts listened.
"Shapes consumers are very passionate about the leftover flavouring in the bottom of the box," says brand manager Alice Johnson.
"We wanted to produce something special for the fans to make it easy for them to find creative uses for the much-loved flavouring."
The most popular suggested uses include sprinkling it on hot chips, in a schnitzel crumb, sprinkling it over roast vegetables and to spice up a hummus.
Only 8 per cent of Australians thought they might sprinkle it on ice cream. You know you're going to try that too.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
