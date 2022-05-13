The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hayley Mary on her solo career gaining momentum and why she'll forever love The Jezabels debut album

By Josh Leeson
May 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jezabels, an Australian rock classic. Picture: Supplied

HAYLEY Mary's two experiences at Festival Of The Sun with her band The Jezabels couldn't have been more different.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.