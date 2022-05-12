Times Past: May 13, 1995

Today, hundreds of people are gathered in Sydney for Australian Fashion Week to attend runway shows and show off their own style.
But on this day in 1995, it was sheep, not models, taking the streets by storm.
Woolfest was an entirely different kind of event, yet it still brought hundreds of people to Goulburn to admire the animals.
The Woolfest 95's Street Parade would see 400 sheep strut their stuff down Main Street as one of its feature events.
There would be many more events throughout the week-long wool celebrations.
Some would be more refined, like the Elders Australian Wool Fashion Awards, and some less refined, like the human sheep round-up.
For those who did not want to see a very large group of sheep walk down Main Street, there would be other events, such as dog trials and races, whip cracking, stage-coach rides and whistling contests.
