Anthony Albanese challenges Scott Morrison to appear on ABC before election

Finn McHugh
Sarah Basford Canales
By Finn McHugh, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:00am
Anthony Albanese slammed Scott Morrison for avoiding a debate on the ABC on May 12, 2022.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called on his election opponent to show he's not allergic to the country's public broadcaster after failing to appear on ABC during the campaign's first 32 days.

