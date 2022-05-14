The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ask Fuzzy: Why do we need dung beetles?

By Rod Taylor and John Feehan, Soilcam Pty Ltd
May 14 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are 23 species of dung beetle introduced to Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

Across Australia there are about 27 million cattle and 104 million sheep. A single cow can produce nine to 14 tonnes of dung per year. That equates to 27 million litres of dung per day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.