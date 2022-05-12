The 38th Annual Radford College Art Show is coming up

Hundreds of fine artworks will be on display and for sale at the 2022 Radford College Art Show next weekend
More than 300 artworks including paintings, ceramics, glass, sculpture and woodwork will be on display and for sale at the show which is run by the Radford Parents and Friends Association.
The gala opening night is Friday, May 20 from 7pm. Tickets, including a champagne supper and entertainment, are $20 and available from Humantix.
Canberra Museum and Gallery curator Virginia Rigney is this year's guest judge and speaker on opening night.
The art show is in the school hall on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 10am to 4pm. Entry by gold coin donation.
Radford College is at 1 College Street, Bruce.
Tickets for the opening gala night are here.
