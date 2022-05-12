The Canberra Times
Federal election 2022: Road safety should be a much greater priority

By Lauchlan McIntosh
May 12 2022 - 7:25pm
Road crashes cost Australia at least $30 billion every year. Picture: Shutterstock

Both our potential prime ministerial candidates, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese, have experienced recent road crashes. Neither of those crashes were "accidents" - they, like so many crashes, most likely could have been avoided.

