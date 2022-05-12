Road safety research and management in Australia is in many cases world-leading but fragmented, and our best academics and managers working in the space spend a large part of their time writing submissions for limited funds - despite road crashes costing the nation at least $30 billion every year. On the other hand, we'll spend an eye-watering $7 billion on defence research over the coming decade, going towards next-generation R&D, defence innovation and IT. The Nationals' "plan" is silent when it comes to committing any research dollars towards road safety innovation. Why isn't there a significant research and management commitment from all of the parties, to ensure we can achieve the #50by30 target?

