Even before the pandemic hit, the Coalition sliced $10 billion from the budget of tertiary institutions. When the pandemic hit, public universities (that is, the ones most of our kids go to) were denied access to JobKeeper. Mind you, private universities had no trouble getting that money. As a result, thousands and thousands of jobs were lost - yes, many casual academics lost jobs but centuries of experience went out the door with permanent staff. As a result the sector has been beset with bullying complaints (that's what happens when middle management tries to do the bidding of management, without a shred of compassion or care), wage theft of breathtaking magnitude, chaotic governance (the vast majority of university councils are comprised of people who have just about zero experience in universities) and, after all this, extra pressure on staff left behind.

