Ryan Sutton felt right at home during Thursday's downpour.
Rain some 17,000 kilometres from his English roots greeted him and his Canberra Raiders teammates on the Braddon paddock.
It provided the perfect pre-game conditions, as more wet weather is forecast for Sunday when Sutton looks to rewrite his story against the Cronulla Sharks.
Clouds and rain usually foreshadows dark days ahead, but for the 26-year-old and his teammates, it is a different story.
They are coming off a 10-point win and heading to Brisbane to face a side they recorded one of their three wins against.
"It did. It felt like it but take a couple of degrees off," he grinned when asked if the rain felt like home.
"[It] was a bit wet and we've got to get the goggles on.
"The training we had today was really good. The skill was really good and then we enjoyed the end of it there, just sliding in a few puddles like the kids we are.
"It's put us in good stead."
The last time the Raiders faced the Sharks in their six-point win it was different story for the English prop.
He was named as the 18th man, there were rumours swirling about his future at the club and it laid the groundwork for the next four weeks.
Until he received his call-up in round five.
Since then he has managed decent minutes for the Green Machine, and secured a three-year contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
And the feel around Raiders HQ on Thursday showed the change in him, and the club, leading into their second test against the Sharks.
There is no bad blood. Sutton is ready to play his part and do whatever Ricky Stuart asks of him.
He wants to make an impact off the bench, he wants the winning feeling to continue, and all rain aside, they need to be on their A-game against the Sharks.
"I see every week as a learning curve, regardless of how good you are or how many games you've played," he said.
"So I'm just taking every game as they come, whatever [Stuart] has for me, whether it's coming off the bench or starting."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
