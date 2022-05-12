Stirling Mortlock calls it the best decision he ever made. Not just in rugby, but in life.
Because the moment he joined the ACT Brumbies, he became part of what they called "the program".
"There were so many people who cared so much about you, not only as a rugby player but also as a person. That's the whole club mentality," newly-inducted member of the Brumbies Legends Mortlock said.
"I had great players to be mentored by and great coaching staff, even the front office staff were phenomenal too. You become a part of the family and the only way is up. That's what happened in that era.
"The best decision I ever made, not just in my rugby career but in my life, was to come to the Brumbies and I never looked back from that moment onwards. I loved every part of playing for the Brumbies and had 13 amazing years here.
"I couldn't have asked for anything more. The Brumbies gave me so much."
Mortlock laughs he arrived at the Brumbies as a 19-year-old with a full head of hair. The day he left Canberra, he had very little hair but a wife and three kids.
He was a club captain who played an integral part in a golden era which delivered Super Rugby titles. He was a Wallabies captain in the type of generation Australian rugby fans are desperate to capture again.
Now he joins George Smith as the new members of the Brumbies' Legends, joining inaugural inductees George Gregan, Stephen Larkham and Joe Roff. It's "amazing company" to say the least.
And when Mortlock watched the Brumbies' captain's run in the lead up to their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, where the clubs rekindle a storied rivalry on Friday night, he noticed something special.
Enough to suggest a return to the glory days isn't so far away.
"From an old has been, it's fantastic to see what made us fantastic in that era is still strong. The foundation is still categorically there, the connection with the community, and the values the Brumbies have, and that constant desire to get better day in, day out and to fight to be in the battle is there," Mortlock said.
"I look at the current crop of Brumbies and couldn't be prouder. When we passed the baton on, they've taken it further and had good success. I do think there's a bit more to come this season and in the next few years.
"To win championships is not just about being the best. You can be the best team and not win a championship, we certainly had a few hard lessons on that.
"It's more about playing your best football at the most important time of the season, which is the sudden death quarters, semis and finals. I feel as though the Brums are building really nicely. If that's the case, they've got a chance."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Rod Iona, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Crusaders team: 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (C), 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 8. Cullen Grace, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. David Havili, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. Ricky Jackson, 17. Finlay Brewis, 18. Tamaiti Williams, 19. Liam Hallam-Eames, 20. Tom Christie, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Braydon Ennor, 23. Leicester Fainga'anuku
