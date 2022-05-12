The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'The only way is up': Stirling Mortlock sees similarities between ACT Brumbies golden era and today

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies great Stirling Mortlock has been recognised as a club Legend. Picture: Graham Tidy

Stirling Mortlock calls it the best decision he ever made. Not just in rugby, but in life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.