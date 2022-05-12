Canberra Wedding Expo this Sunday

Are you getting married soon and need some inspiration?
The Canberra Bridal Expo is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
The free event is in the Budawang Pavilion at EPIC.
The region's major wedding industry suppliers will be under the one roof, from photographers to hair stylists; flowers to celebrants.
There will also be a major prize giveaway.
Register for free tickets via eventbrite.com.au
