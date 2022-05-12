The election is running its course again as the leaders face another day of political jabs. Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been called out for failing to appear on the ABC.
In the central Queensland city of Gladstone, Anthony Albanese visited an oil refinery for his first post-debate press conference and quickly got stuck into the Prime Minister.
"I cannot believe that the national Prime Minister will be the first one during a campaign who has not appeared on any ABC programs," Mr Albanese said.
"It's like he has an allergy to the ABC. No debate on the ABC. No appearance on Q&A. No appearance on [Radio National] Breakfast. No appearance on ABC Breakfast. No interviews on Insiders, on the major programs, and no appearance yet at the National Press Club."
Mr Albanese is likely flying high after winning the third and final leaders' debate, having the backing of 50 per cent of undecided voters last night, well ahead of Mr Morrison on 34 per cent. Some 16 per cent didn't pick a side.
Last night they both clashed on wages, cost of living, character, integrity, border protection and energy policy during a debate that was largely free of the shouting that had plagued Sunday night's showdown.
For Mr Morrison after the debate, he has been in Launceston in Tasmania with Liberal MP Bridget Archer, who holds the marginal seat of Bass, promising $55 million in a partnership with the Tasmanian government for mental health services.
It was an emotional announcement as Ms Archer said "I had a panic attack when I came in", telling the press pack of her mental trauma and how her step sister had died by suicide.
On the day of Barnaby Joyce's electorate campaign launch, the wooden wombat that symbolises the National Party leader's election trail throughout regional Australia broke.
Mr Joyce made it clear he was aware that he's not everyone's cup of tea, saying "if this was a popularity contest, I would have lost a lot of elections".
As the days get closer, it will be interesting to see who will and won't get re-elected.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
