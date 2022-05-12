Mr Morrison was clearly of the view the economy and national security, traditionally Coalition strengths, were the best battleground on which to fight. His opponent had no experience in managing the economy, the shadow treasurer had never even been in government, and the economic outlook seemed favourable. National security was also travelling well. AUKUS and the submarine deal had been a significant coup, the US alliance had never been stronger, and thanks to the Quad security partnership Australia was no longer alone in pushing back against coercion from China.

