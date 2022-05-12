Nine schools across the ACT would get funding for campus upgrades if Labor wins the federal election.
Ngunnawal Primary School would get $50,000 for a shade structure.
Campbell High School and Kaleen Primary School would both receive $50,000 for rainwater tanks.
Sacred Heart Primary School would get $20,000 for a courtyard rejuvenation project.
St Thomas the Apostle Primary School would receive $20,000 to go towards a new multipurpose hardcourt area.
Kingsford Smith School would get $20,000 for a sandpit.
St Clare of Assisi Primary School would get $20,000 for improvement to the infants' area.
Gordon Primary School would receive $10,000 for tree planting and Latham Primary School would get $10,000 for interactive whiteboards.
Labor incumbent for Fenner Andrew Leigh said it was part of a $440 million plan for better ventilation, building upgrades and mental health support in schools.
"Schoolyards that are designed with care and imagination demonstrate to students that they are valued and respected," Dr Leigh said.
"Quality school infrastructure helps build community, boosts educational outcomes, and improves the mental and physical wellbeing of Australia's schoolchildren."
Labor candidate Dave Smith said often hard-working P&Cs or P&Fs had to raise funds for small projects.
"I know they will make a real difference in these school communities," Mr Smith said.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry welcomed the election promise.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
