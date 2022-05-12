The Canberra Times
Greens candidate Tim Hollo prioritises donations reform in federal ICAC debate

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 7:30pm
Greens candidate Tim Hollo. Picture: Supplied

Greens candidate for Canberra Tim Hollo insists a strong federal integrity commission can't happen without first acting on political donations reform in Australia.

