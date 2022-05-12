Greens candidate for Canberra Tim Hollo insists a strong federal integrity commission can't happen without first acting on political donations reform in Australia.
Mr Hollo, who is trying to unseat Labor's Alicia Payne in the ACT lower house seat, has vowed his first action, if elected, would be to introduce a bill to ban political donations from fossil fuel companies and other large corporations, as well as limit all other donations.
He has told The Canberra Times that the major parties must disentangle themselves from big corporations.
"I have absolutely no doubt that this will be a difficult thing to achieve," Mr Hollo said.
"Particularly the Liberal-National and Labor parties don't want to get big money out of politics because they benefit from it enormously.
"But if we elect a whole lot of Greens and independents to the crossbench of both houses, then we have the best chance that I think we're ever going to have to get this kind of change to come through."
As proposed, the Greens bill would ban donations from the fossil fuel, banking, gambling, alcohol, pharmaceutical, defence, tobacco and property development industries. According to Mr Hollo, all other donations, even individuals, would be capped at $1000 per year.
As integrity shapes the federal election campaign and the leaders fight over the model of a future federal ICAC, Mr Hollo insisted donation reform must come first.
"The problem is, so much of the corruption that we have in our politics is perfectly legal, and perfectly above board," he said.
"And that's because we have these major corporations and wealthy individuals who are entitled to hand over big wads of cash in exchange for access and influence.
"That is, in my opinion, corruption. But it's not the kind of corruption that an integrity commission would be able to investigate because it's perfectly legitimate."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeatedly criticised the NSW model of an anti-corruption commission, referring to the state ICAC as a "kangaroo court".
Outgoing ICAC commissioner Stephen Rushton last week told a parliamentary review that people who used the term kangaroo court were "buffoons" and risked eroding public confidence in the ICAC.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese backs a federal ICAC, saying there was "a stench" around Canberra.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
