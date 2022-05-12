The Canberra Times

With a bump, the Morrison script gets ripped up in northern Tasmania campaign fracas

By Steve Evans
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Savage (left) with Liberal MP for Bass Bridget Archer, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Steve Evans

It all goes well - until it doesn't.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.