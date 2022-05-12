Albo, there are much bigger issues in this election than Scott Morrison's 'smirk'

The current government has dramatically increased defence spending. Defence is not just about ships and subs. Yes, there's the sort of equipment we expect in defence. Missiles for our F/A-18s and F-35s to reach 900 kilometres, and Tomahawk missiles on our Hobart-class destroyers. The more interesting spending - we're talking billions to the Australian Signals Directorate - will be, as Dutton describes it, "turbocharging our ability to strike back against cyber conflict". The world of war is changing, and we need to keep pace.

