The Canberra Times

Anthony Albanese challenges Scott Morrison to appear on ABC before election

By Sarah Basford Canales, Finn McHugh
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Anthony Albanese speaks during a press conference in Gladstone on day 32 of 2022 federal election. Picture: AAP

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called on his election opponent to show he's not allergic to the country's public broadcaster after failing to appear on ABC during the campaign's first 32 days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.