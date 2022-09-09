The Canberra Times
The Informer: Australians express gratitude and grief at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
Canberrans pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Government House following her passing. Picture by James Croucher

Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's figurehead and Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

