Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's figurehead and Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Australians woke up this morning to the news that the beloved leader had passed. The reign of King Charles III has begun.
Tributes from people of all walks of life have flowed, from world leaders to everyday citizens.
The mood on the ACM live blog seems to be one of sadness mixed with gratitude, while wondering what the world will be like now that a constant, stoic figure in our lives is gone.
As one Canberra schoolboy remarked, she was "Australia's mum".
The Queen's death has triggered a series of planned events that will play out in the next fortnight, known as Operation London Bridge.
Condolence books have been set up at Government Houses in each state and Parliament House and Government House in Canberra, as well as on the Governor-General and Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet websites.
The Australian Parliament was scheduled to sit until Thursday but has now been suspended for 15 days.
A gun salute will take place at Parliament House in Canberra at dusk to mark the Queen's death. It will consist of one round for each year of The Queen's life at 10 second intervals.
This evening at 6.55pm Sydney time, the Governor-General will give a national address.
Flags will be half-mast until the day after the funeral, which is expected to be in 10 days' time but is yet to be officially confirmed.
Our televisions screens, radio programs and news websites will no doubt be dominated by this sad news for some time.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
