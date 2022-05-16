The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Friends of ... series by the Canberra embassies heads to Turkey: here's their baklava recipe

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Embassy chef Mesut Avci with the Turkish ambassador's wife Svetlana Karakoc. Picture: Keegan Carroll

There's nothing like a little diplomatic competition in the spirit of charitable endeavours and now it's the turn of the Turkish Embassy to host the second in the Friends of ... series with a celebration of that delicious sweet baklava.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.