One thing I've noticed about living alone is that my consumption of red meat has decreased significantly. Don't get me wrong, I love a medium-rare, on the verge of rare, steak as much as the next carnivore. But when you're cooking for one, protein choice is complicated by so many things. Will it work as leftovers? Could I be bothered firing up the barbecue just for me? If I pop a whole lamb shoulder in the slow cooker am I prepared to eat the same meal for the next three weeks? More often than not, even though I know I am worth the rigmarole, I veer towards chicken, or increasingly fish, whole fish which I bung in the oven, rather enjoying the process of picking the flesh off the bones with my fingers as I eat it. (Given I've just admitted that, it's probably a good thing I eat alone, where have my manners gone?)