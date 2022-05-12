The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT Meteors set for full home and away fixture next WNCL season, alongside $7000 raise

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the first time the WNCL and the ACT Meteors will play 12 games instead of eight. Picture: Keegan Carroll

ACT Meteors players are set for an almost $7000 raise next season after more games were added.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.